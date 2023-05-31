AMVCA9: Amstel Malta shines light on African creativity

Nigeria’s leading malt drink, Amstel Malta, reaffirmed its commitment to spotlighting and showcasing the best of the African creative industry with its headline sponsorship of the just concluded 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The three-day-long celebration spotlighted the prominence of African entertainment, fashion and culture, accompanied by numerous accolades bestowed on pioneers and visionaries in the creative sector.

Speaking about the brand’s successful role as the headline sponsor of the event, Elohor Olumide-Awe, Portfolio Manager, Non-alcoholic Brands, Nigerian Breweries said, “We are immensely proud to continue our partnership as headline sponsor of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) for the 9th consecutive year. We firmly believe in the power of spotlighting the best of African creatives and celebrating their remarkable achievements. By aligning ourselves with this prestigious platform, we continuously aim to spotlight the dreams and passions of talented creatives.”

Continuing, she added “The brand remains committed to championing excellence, inspiring dreams, and providing a platform where African talent shines brightly. Together with the AMVCA we will continue to empower African creatives and showcase their brilliance to the world,” she stated.

The brand showcased its support for film makers and creatives at this year’s edition by sponsoring several distinguished categories. The notable winners included Kunle Afolayan, who won the Best Overall Film for ‘Anikulapo’; Victor Iyke and Kent Edunjobi respectively won the Best Indigenous Igbo Movie and Best Soundtrack for their performances in ‘Uhuruchi’ and ‘Anikulapo’. Oluwatoyosi Fowode’s ‘Leaked’ won the Multichoice Talent Factory Film, while Beauty Tukura took home the Best Dressed award at the event.

It was an unforgettable experience for attendees, from the captivating Golden Hour, where guests were treated to an immersive photography journey, to the After Party, an exhilarating culmination of the night’s festivities, which transported guests into a world of pulsating music, dazzling glow in the night lights and performances from dance troupes