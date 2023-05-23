AMVCA: Nigerians are loving, wonderful people – Ghanaian actress, Sumney

Sumney

By Sylvester Kwentua

The African Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards ceremony may have been concluded, but the beautiful presence of Ghanaian actress, Hailie Sumney at the ceremony, has left a few people mesmerized, even days after the awards have been won and lost.

Born in Canada but based in Ghana, Sumney who has featured in a few Nollywood movies, was the cynosure of all eyes on the night, as she stormed the awards ceremony looking dope.

Speaking to this reporter, Haillie said she attended the awards ceremony because she got nominated.

“This is my first time at the African Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards, and I came because a movie I acted in, Co-Habits, was nominated for the best comedy of the year, and I also got a nomination,” Hailie explaining her presence at the AMVCA said.

On her impression about the country, Hailie described Nigerians as wonderful people.

“I am enjoying my time in Nigeria. Nigerians are fun-loving people and wonderful people.” She concluded

Hailie Sumney was not the only Ghanaian entertainer at the awards as a few other Ghanaians were present.

The AMVCA was held at the Eko Hotels, Lagos, last Saturday.