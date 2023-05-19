AMVCA: Five things to expect at Africa’s biggest entertainment show

The biggest entertainment show on the continent, the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) will hold its ninth edition tonight, Saturday, May 20, 2023.

At the awards which have kickstarted with the ‘Opening Night and Cultural Day’ event on Thursday, African actors and actresses nominated will be recognised for their sterling performances and huge contributions to the success of a film or television show.

The event will climax with awards nights at the Federal Palace Hotel and Casino, Lagos, on Saturday, and promises to dazzle the entertainers and their fans.

In this piece, Vanguard presents five things to expect at the 2023 AMVCA:

The hosts

This year’s AMVCA will be hosted by graceful Nigerian on-air-personality, IK Osakioduwa, alongside South Africa’s model, Zozibini Tunzi.

It is almost certain that the event will be ignited with their sparkling personalities having warmth, finesse, humour and substance.

Celebrations

The celebrations have already begun with the ‘Opening Night and Cultural Day’ event. This follows with the ‘Digital Content Creators and Young Filmmakers Day’ and the ‘Runway Show/Nominee Gala’. The celebrations will culminate with the Award Night as the grand finale.

Stunning red carpet looks

The AMVCAs had unforgettable glamourous looks, and this year’s edition will not be an exception. The entertainment celebrities will display head-turning looks on the red carpet.

The runway shows

Other interesting activities to look out for at the AMVCA are the runaway shows. This will bring spectacular designs from Nigerian brands and others.

Heartwarming Speeches

Other remarkable moments to look forward to at the event are exhilarating and emotional speeches. They always come with unquenchable spectacles and excitement.