AMVCA 2023: Wale Adeleke wins Best Art Director for King of Thieves

By Biodun Busari

Wale Adeleke has won the Best Art Director category in the movie or television series in this year’s #AMVCA9 for outstanding performance in King of Thieves (Agesinkole).

King of Thieves was a 2022 Nigerian thriller film produced by Femi Adebayo and directed by Tope Adebayo and Adebayo Tijani.

The award was bestowed on Adeleke at the venue of the event Federal Palace Hotel and Casino, Lagos on Saturday.

Africamagictv tweeted, “And the winner of the #AMVCA9 ‘Best Art Director (Movie or TV Series)’ powered by @martellnigeria is none other than the super talented [Wale Adeleke – King Of Thieves (Agesinkole)]! 🏆 Congratulations on this remarkable recognition! 🎉🎨 #AMVCA.”