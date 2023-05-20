Home » Entertainment » AMVCA 2023: Wale Adeleke wins Best Art Director for King of Thieves
Entertainment

May 20, 2023

AMVCA 2023: Wale Adeleke wins Best Art Director for King of Thieves

AMVCA 2023

By Biodun Busari

Wale Adeleke has won the Best Art Director category in the movie or television series in this year’s #AMVCA9 for outstanding performance in King of Thieves (Agesinkole).

King of Thieves was a 2022 Nigerian thriller film produced by Femi Adebayo and directed by Tope Adebayo and Adebayo Tijani.

The award was bestowed on Adeleke at the venue of the event Federal Palace Hotel and Casino, Lagos on Saturday.

Related News

Africamagictv tweeted, “And the winner of the #AMVCA9 ‘Best Art Director (Movie or TV Series)’ powered by @martellnigeria is none other than the super talented [Wale Adeleke – King Of Thieves (Agesinkole)]! 🏆 Congratulations on this remarkable recognition! 🎉🎨 #AMVCA.”

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.