AMVCA 2023: Nora Awolowo bags Best Documentary award

Nigerian Cinematographer, Nora Awolowo has emerged as the winner of the Best Documentary award at the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2023.

This prestigious accolade honors their remarkable contribution to the documentary filmmaking industry.

The Best Documentary category at AMVCA’s 2023 showcased a remarkable lineup of nominees, including Best Okoduwa for “100 of Us,” Charles F. Solomon for “Way to the Top,” Charles F. Solomon, Oluchi Nsofor, Aaron Olayemi, Famous Odion for “Green: The Amazons,” Chude Jideonwo for “Awaiting Trial,” Nathaniel George for “Truck Blind Spot,” Nora Awolowo for “Nigeria-the Debut,” and Nora Awolowo for “Baby Blues.”

However, it was Nora Awolowo’s compelling storytelling, in-depth research, and impactful storytelling that set her apart from the competition.

The documentary shed light on important societal issues, touching the hearts and minds of viewers, and leaving a lasting impact.