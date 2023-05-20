AMVCA 2023: Bimbo Ademoye wins Best Actress in Comedy

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye has won the Best Actress in a Comedy for her role in the hit series “Selina.”

In “Selina,” Bimbo Ademoye portrayed her character with finesse and impeccable comedic timing, leaving audiences in stitches with her exceptional performance. Her ability to effortlessly bring her character to life and deliver humor in every scene was truly commendable.

The category for Best Actress in a Comedy at AMVCA’s 2023 included an impressive lineup of nominees, including Albert Oluwatoyin for “Visa On Arrival,” Roselyn Ngissah for “Red Carpet,” Funke Akindele for “Battle On Buka Street,” Grace Wacuka for “Married to Work,” and Mercy Johnson for both “Battle On Buka Street” and “Passport.” However, it was Bimbo Ademoye’s outstanding portrayal in “Selina” that earned her the well-deserved recognition.

Bimbo Ademoye’s win at AMVCA’s 2023 for Best Actress in a Comedy is a testament to her talent, versatility, and ability to captivate audiences with her comedic prowess.

As an accomplished actress, this award further solidifies her position as one of the industry’s brightest stars.