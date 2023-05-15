Amotekun tortures 14-yr-old boy to death over stepmother’s missing N500

File image.

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Tragedy struck in Ondo town, Ondo State, when a 14-year-old boy, identified as Ayomide Adeghalu, was tortured to death by the personnel of the state security outfit — Amotekun — over missing N500.

Vanguard gathered that the incident occurred at Ogbonkowo area of Odojomu in Ondo town.

The deceased, who hawked cooked rice for his stepmother was unable to account for the missing money from the sales he made for the day.

Irked by the development, the stepmother reportedly flogged him and insisted he should explain the missing N500.

Still unable to explain the missing money, the stepmother reportedly subjected him to series of punishments.

The stepmother later handed him over to some personnel of the security outfit, who allegedly tortured him, hoping that he would confess.

He was said to have been tortured to the extend that he became unconscious and was hurriedly rushed to the hospital in the town, where he was confirmed dead by the medical doctors

The development was later reported at the Fagun Police Station.

His remains have been deposited at the state specialist hospital morgue in the town.

… his mother…

Speaking with newsmen, the mother of the deceased, Mary Adeghalu, lamented the sudden death of his son.

She told newsmen that she divorced the father of the deceased many years ago and that the boy stayed with the stepmother.

According to her, “l was informed about the condition of my son and had to rushed to the area to rescue him from those the stepmother handed him over to torture him over missing N500.

“I was surprised about the death of my son, Ayomide, because he was hale and hearty the last time I saw him.

“He never complained of any ailment; only to learn that he was tortured to death by some security officials over missing N500.”

She called on the security agencies to help fish out the killers of his son and bring them to book.

According to her, “My son was wasted simply because he couldn’t account for ordinary N500. I want justice.”

Efforts to speak with the state Commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, were unsuccessful.

A source close to security outfit said that the matter was under investigation and that all those involved in the alleged death of the young boy would be severely dealt with and made to face the law.