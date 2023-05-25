Alleged culpable homicide, others: Doguwa exonerated by Kano Govt

Alhassan Ado Doguwa

By Bashir Bello

The Majority Leader, House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa has been exonerated from charges of culpable homicide among others leveled against him by the Kano State government.

The State’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Bar. Musa Lawan, made this known while briefing newsmen in Kano on Thursday in respect to case diary.

Bar. Lawan said it has no evidence to link the Federal lawmaker to the charges.

He noted that statements of those that implicated Doguwa were full of contradictions and could not find medical evidence to prove the death of the victims.

According to him, “Based on the foregoing facts and observations, we cannot substantiate charges of criminal conspiracy, mischief by fire and culpable homicide against Doguwa.

“We cannot find sufficient evidence to link him with the said offences considering that we are faced with so many inculpatory and exculpatory evidence for and against him.

“The law is clear that the allegations that Doguwa killed people cannot be substantiated,” the Commissioner, Bar. Lawan however stated.