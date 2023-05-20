Alleged $2m bribe: Group call for probe by Senate

EFCC boss, Bawa

…asks EFCC boss to step aside

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

A group, the Niger Delta Youth Congress, NDYC, has asked the Senate to conduct thorough investigations into an alleged $2 million bribe levelled against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

The NDYC in a statement by its National Coordinator, Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, said it was imperative that the Senate conducted a probe to ensure transparency, accountability, and the preservation of EFCC’s integrity.

You will recall that Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State had accused the EFCC Chairman of demanding $2 million bribe from him, but the NDYC counselled Bawa to step down till all allegations are rid of him.

The statement read: “The Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) is deeply concerned about the recent series of allegations levelled against the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa. These allegations, if proven true, have the potential to severely undermine the credibility and effectiveness of the Commission. It is therefore essential that a thorough investigation is conducted into these allegations.

“In light of these serious allegations, we are calling upon the Senate to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure transparency, accountability, and the preservation of the EFCC’s integrity.

“As custodians of our democracy, the senate holds the power to make crucial decisions that directly impact the well-being and future of our country especially as it concerns key institutions like the EFCC.

“This will further demonstrate your commitment to upholding the principles of justice, fairness, and accountability and it will also reaffirm the trust of the Nigerian citizens in the legislative process, showing that their concerns are heard and addressed with sincerity. We implore you to prioritize the greater good of the Nigerian people over any undue influence or personal agenda that may compromise the pivotal role of the EFCC in combating corruption.

“The EFCC, as an institution charged with the responsibility of combating economic and financial crimes, plays a crucial role in our society. It is imperative that the Commission operates with the highest standards of professionalism, credibility, and trustworthiness. Any allegations of misconduct or impropriety involving its leadership must be treated with utmost seriousness.

“The Niger Delta Youth Congress recognizes the importance of a fair, unbiased and thorough investigation process and in the best interest of justice and the reputation of the EFCC, we vehemently request that Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa step aside from his position while the investigations are ongoing. This step would ensure that the investigations are not influenced or compromised in any way, allowing for an impartial examination of the allegations brought against him.”