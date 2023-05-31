Aircraft skids off Lagos airport runway

United Nigeria Airlines said on Wednesday that one of its aircraft skidded off the runway at the Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 in Lagos .

Mr Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, Head, Corporate Communications, disclosed this in a statement made available to Newsmen in Lagos.

Uchegbu said that the aircraft, which had 50 passengers on board, was flying in from the airport in Abakaliki, when the incident happened.

He said the aircraft landed safely but was forced to terminate its movement to the apron off the runway.

He said all passengers disembarked safely and were transported to the arrival hall alongside their luggage.

The spokesman said that officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) were at the scene of the incident alongside engineers, in order to move the aircraft to the hangar.

He said that Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) had also been duly notified.



Uchegbu reiterated the airline’s commitment on maintaining the strictest safety standards in its operations and prioritising passenger safety always.