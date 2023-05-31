Ahon tasks Governor’s Press crew on commitment to duties

By Ochuko Akuopha,ASABA

CHIEF Press Secretary, CPS, to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Mr Festus Ahon, Tuesday, charged members of the governor’s press crew and staff in the press unit, Government House, Asaba, to be committed to their duties.

Giving the charge at the new Press Centre, Government House, Asaba, during his maiden meeting with the governor’s press crew and members of staff in the press unit, Ahon noted that “As image makers, we should promote the activities of the state government and be passionately committed to our job.”

Soliciting their cooperation in giving adequate publicity to the policies and programmes of the Oborevwori-led administration,

he admonished them to live above board in the discharge of their duties.

He maintained that “As journalists, we should always dress smart. Your dress matters a lot. You will be addressed the way you dress. You don’t need expensive clothes before you dress clean”

Ahon assured that the two new buses approved for the governor’s press crew would be available this week, promising to look into some of the issues raised by them.

He also said the meetings between him and them would be held monthly.

Earlier, the Public Relations Officer in the Press Unit, Directorate of Government House and Protocol, Mr Kingsley Kwubosu congratulated Ahon on his appointment, assuring him of the unalloyed support and cooperation of members of the governor’s press crew and staff in the press unit.