Agba Foundation holds hepatitis awareness campaign

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Clem Agba Foundation (TCAF) has organised a one day Hepatitis awareness programme, free screening and vaccination to residents of Asaba, Delta State.

The event held at the St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Asaba where many residents took the opportunity to know their Hepatitis status and availed themselves of the free screening and vaccination rendered by the Foundation.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, leader of the volunteer team made up of doctors, laboratory scientists, nurses and others , Dr Philip Ugbodaga said “The foundation was established in 2014 to create awareness about hepatitis that has a Hepatitis B prevalence rate of 8.1% and 1% for Hepatitis C with most people infected unaware of their status leading to underreporting, under-diagnosis and under-treatment.”

He said “Most patients present to the hospital at advanced stages of liver cancer with or without liver cirrhosis which are preventable if detected early.

We advocate for more enlightenment campaigns and screening if we are to meet the 2030 target of eliminating the disease.

“We commend the ministry of health for developing the National Strategic Framework for Viral Hepatitis.” He said.