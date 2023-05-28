Afrocentric queen, Shady Blue makes comeback with “My Way”

By Ayo Onikoyi

After a short break to concentrate more on her other interests, the queen of Afrocentric Soulful Jazz, Shady Blue is back to her first love, music with a bang.

The Nigerian-born, United Kingdom-based music diva is poised once again to dazzle the industry with her new album entitled, “My Way”.

After more than a decade, the British-Nigerian singer is releasing her highly anticipated Afrobeats album which has 13 tracks. The versatile singer says it’s a unique work of a blend of Soul, R&B, and Jazz to make Afro music enjoyable for all generations.

According to her, “The album opens with a very distinctive style that evokes my African roots within the instruments with “Stand By”. Also, the lyrics with “Better Without You” and “My Way”, are second to none. Those who enjoy the fusion of the previous genre of music will favour the return of my native African singing sound.”

“I wear the pride of my origins on my sleeve. I make sure to remind my listeners and the community of my Nigerian heritage. “Ise Iogun ise”, meaning “hard work is the antidote to poverty and lack” is a notion that is felt throughout the new album,” she added.

Shady Blue’s last album release was in 2009 and she has released 21 singles between the last album and her latest work.