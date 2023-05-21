Afrobeats represents new era of global diversity — KingMIC

By Ayo Onikoyi

As Afrobeats music continues to get global attention with Nigerians artistes including Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido among others taking the world by storm, a budding Nigerian artiste, Michael Oladosu, also known as KingMIC, has expressed his desire to follow in the footsteps of some artistes to make his mark on the music scene.

KingMIC, a songwriter and performer who began his music career in 2018, stated that he is gifted with the unique ability to combine elements of Afrobeats, hip-hop and pop with lyrics that touch on themes of love, relationships and personal growth.

Since his debut, KingMIC has released several singles, including “Bamidele,” Waiting For You,” and “Haaa.” His music has been praised for its melodies and relatable lyrics, which have earned him a growing fan base both in Nigeria and around the world.

In addition to his solo work, KingMIC has also collaborated with other artistes in the Afrobeats scene including Orezi, Terry Apala, Ice Fresh and Dj Consequence.

These collaborations, according to him, have helped to further cement his reputation as one of the rising stars of the genre.

Speaking about the rise of Afrobeats, he stated that the genre is not just a matter of cultural exchange, it’s also a reflection of the changing nature of the music industry.

“With the rise of streaming services and social media, music is now more accessible and globalised than ever before. This has opened up new opportunities for artistes from all over the world to connect with fans and break into new markets.

“This is an exciting time to be part of the Afrobeats movement. As a rising star in the genre, I am glad to be part of a new wave of artistes who are taking the world by storm. With my unique sound and infectious energy, I want to become a major player in the global entertainment scene,” he added.