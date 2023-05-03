Africa tech community rallies round Morocco for inaugural GITEX Africa in Marrakech

By Prince Osuagwu

The inaugural GITEX Africa billed for May end in Marrakech, Morocco is attracting attention from African tech community.

Technology enthusiasts and start-up companies believe the event will provide an opportunity for Africa to showcase its endowment and compete with the global communities in technology development.

Organisers of the event said the global tech community support across the continent has culminated in a sold-out GITEX Africa 2023 with an expansion phase now underway as construction ramps up at a purpose-built super venue in Marrakech Morocco.

The inaugural GITEX Africa will make its historic debut from 31 May-2 June 2023, and more than 900 exhibitors, start-ups, and visiting delegations from 95 countries are expected to light up the event for three days of intensive outcome-focused public-private sector collaborations in the world’s next biggest digital economy.

GITEX Africa is said to hold under the Patronage of King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco, and hosted by the Digital Development Agency (ADD), the public entity leading the Moroccan government’s digital transformation agenda under the authority of the Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform.

Minister of the Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, Dr Ghita Mezzour said: “The Kingdom of Morocco is honoured to host the 1st edition of GITEX Africa Morocco in 2023, an event which constitutes a real opportunity for our country to deepen the efforts made and the work carried out in recent years in the field of digital transition and technological innovation.

“It falls perfectly in line with the efforts of the Kingdom of Morocco to strengthen South-South cooperation in the digital field, and to contribute to the influence of the African continent on the international level. GITEX Africa Morocco will thus aim to promote multi-sector technological innovation and the digital transformation of the continent, pursuant to the orientations of King Mohammed VI.”

Meanwhile, General Director of the Digital Development Agency ADD, Mohammed Drissi Melyani, said: “The potential for tech on the continent of Africa is limitless and the time for action is now. As the catalyst for Morocco’s digital transformation, ADD is involved to promote innovation in many sectors and to push all the involved partners of the ecosystem to ensure Smart digital transition.