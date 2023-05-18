Adeleke appoints Iyaloja-General for Osun

…She’s PDP’s Iyaloja, we’re NGO – Asindemade

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has approved the appointment of Mrs Oyebode Mary as the new Iyaloja General of Osun State.

Adeleke in a statement by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed on Thursday, appointed a new leader for market women in the state.

He described the new Iyaloja General as “a strong leader of business women in Osun state who has contributed immensely to the growth and development of Commerce.

“We approve her appointment with all sense of responsibility and confidence in her ability to pilot the affairs of women in commerce for the collective prosperity of Osun state”, the Governor was quoted as saying. The inauguration for the new Iyaloja General is to be held next week.

However, Chief Awawu Asindemade the appointment was solely for the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, describing the post of Iyaloja-General as head of a Non-Governmental organization.

“The Governor is free to appoint anyone as he pleased, it is like a pressure group or an NGO. I believe the governor appointed Iyaloja-General for the PDP as I remain Iyaloja-General for the state”, she said.