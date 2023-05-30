Adegoke murder: Court sentences Adedoyin to death by hanging

By Damilola Ogunsakin



Dr. Rahman Adedoyin, proprietor of the Hilton Hotel in Ile-Ife, has been given a death by hanging sentence by Justice Oyebola Ojo, chief judge of Osun State.

According to Shina Abubakar, who spoke with Damilola Ogunsakin on Vanguard Live, Justice Ojo declared that Adedoyin, the owner of the Hilton Hotel in Ile-Ife, where Timothy Adegoke, a postgraduate student at OAU, was allegedly killed, was guilty of murder.

Based on the facts of the case presented by the prosecuting attorney, Femi Falana, SAN, Justice Ojo stated in her ongoing ruling that the hotel’s owner and two of his employees are guilty of murderous conspiracy and unlawful killing of the deceased.