Actors Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good spark dating rumors

Actor Jonathan Majors seemed to have found love amid a messy legal situation as he is said to be dating actress Meagan Good.

As reported by TMZ, sources with direct knowledge claim the couple’s relationship is “fairly new” and they have been getting close over the last several weeks.

A witness reportedly saw the couple together last weekend at the Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles, on a movie date. While it’s unclear how serious their relationship is, representatives for both Majors and Good have not yet commented on the news.

This comes as the Lompoc, California-born star is facing a criminal charge for an alleged altercation with ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Majors was accused of assaulting and strangling his ex in New York City in March. He was charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment. But that charge has now been ‘adjusted,’ his lawyer said.

The actor attended a court hearing via Zoom on Tuesday morning in regards to the status of his assault case.

In the hearing was where a charge of third-degree assault was announced.

This could see Majors be sent behind bars for up to a year if found guilty despite previously denying all wrongdoing.Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good spark dating rumors