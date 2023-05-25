Access Pensions restates commitment to sound customer service

By Rosemary Iwunze

The management of Access Pensions Limited has expressed their commitment to delivering top-notch services to customers across the country.

The Head, Business Development Division, South West of the company, Mr. Peter Oliti, gave the commitment recently at the Customers Forum, held at the School of Nursing, UCH, Ibadan.

He said the company which came into being last December with the merger of Sigma Pensions and First Guanratee Pension, is dedicated to implementing retirement portfolios that delivers competitive returns, stating that it has highly skilled and experienced team of investment professionals.

He disclosed that the edge that Access Pensions Limited has over other Pension Funds Administrators (PFA), is the commitment to deliver excellent pension services to its customers, noting that its investment process operates within a strong culture of risk management given the delicate nature of retirement savings.

Oliti while appreciating the customers in UCH for turning out in large numbers for the forum, the first since its merger, said the forum was to sensitize the customers in UCH on the latest development in the pension industry and the immense value proposition Access Pensions has to offer its clients both serving and retired.