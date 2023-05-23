Abbas tasks APC on 10th NASS Speakership

Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, the endorsed All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant for the speakership of the 10th National Assembly, has tasked the party to redouble its efforts in ensuring his emergence as the speaker.

Abbas, who represented Zaria federal constituency at the National Assembly, said this when he led a group of lawmakers-elect on a visit to the APC National Secretariat on Tuesday in Abuja.

He lauded the party for endorsing him and other aspirants for the leadership of the 10th national assembly, saying that the APC had chosen the right people to lead the assembly.

Abbas said that while the party`s national chairman had excelled in many areas, it was his responsibility to ensure the emergence of credible leadership for the 10th assembly.

“If tomorrow you have done one leg of your job; that is the endorsement of the people that will represent the party in the next dispensation.

“The next is to come all out, to support, to encourage, to convince every member who has a vote to come and vote for your candidate come June 13.

“We want to urge you to use the position God has given you and members of the NWC to do whatever you can to call all our co-contestants to the table.

“We want your leadership to be in the driving seat, we will cooperate, we will do everything humanly possible to make sure that we operate as one from June 13,’’he said.

Speaking, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the APC National Chairman said Abbas would only become a speaker on the day of proclamation if elected, adding that the laws guiding the office was very clear.

He added that while the party`s leadership had received other aspirants for the President of the Senate and the speakership of the House of Representatives, there was need for further and better consultations.

The APC had on May 8, zoned the Senate Presidency of the 10th national assembly to the South South, while the Deputy Senate Presidency was zoned to North West.

The Speakership of House of Representatives was zoned to North West, while and the Deputy Speakership was zoned to South East.(Abia)

(NAN)