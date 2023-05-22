Abbas, Kalu deserve support for consistency, hard work — S-West group

By Adeola Badru

A league of Southwest Professionals has thrown its weight behind the aspirations of Tajudeen Abbas, the member representing Zaria federal constituency in the House of Representatives and Ben Kalu, representing Bende federal constituency, Abia State, to become the speaker and deputy speaker.

The group, in a statement issued by its Communications Director, Abiodun Yusuf and made available to Vanguard on Monday, noted that the League of Southwest Professionals has watched with consternation at the degeneracy in the democratic discussion, the downward spiral in public discourse and reduction, regrettably of these discourses to ethnicity and religion, rather than competence and capacity.

It said, as a patriotic group, it was unmindful of the diversities in tongues and tribes, but we believe in the strength embedded in our diversity as a people.

The statement read: “10th House Leadership: Our Stand as South-West Professionals: Our organisation is a non-profit making civil society pressure group determined to advocate for the betterment of professionals, the survival of entrepreneurship given the perennial challenges bedevilling the ease of doing business in the country.”

“As a patriotic group, the League of Southwest Professionals has watched with consternation at the degeneracy in democratic discuss, the downward spiral in public discourse and reduction regrettably of these discourses to ethnicity and religion, rather than competence and capacity.”

“We are not unmindful of the diversities in tongues and tribes, but we believe in the strength embedded in our diversity as a people.”

“We do believe that on the basis of competence and capacity, Hon Tajudeen Abbas, the member representing Zaria federal constituency at the House of Representatives who has an unassailed record in the number of Bills sponsored by a private member, should ordinarily be primed for higher responsibility because a man is as good as his last job.”

“May we remind Nigerians that in the 8th and 9th Assembly, Hon Tajudeen Abbas has to his credit 43 and 73 Bills to his credit as a member of the House of Representatives.”

“The League of Southwest Professionals have assessed the aspirations of all the contenders to the Speakership position and come to the conclusion that Hon Abbas will together with Hon Ben Kalu, bring a wealth of experience, and maturity and act as bridge-builders between the legislature and Executive arm of government.”

“We do not also believe that the only way to prove legislative activism is to adopt a combative approach.”

“The 10th Assembly members deserve to get their due and it will only take a leadership that can negotiate on behalf of members, is to ensure that these gains are achieved without rancour.”