83 happy cheers for Westerhof



Friends of Clemens Westerhof have joined millions Nigerians to celebrate the legendary coach on his 83rd birthday.



Many will agree there are three interesting phases in his life: before his sojourn in Nigeria, when he was variously a coach with Feryenord, MVV, Vitesse; his exploits in Nigeria and in Zimbabwe where he met Lilian, a beautiful Zimbabwean model he married with whom he has two beautiful daughters.



Having parted with his first wife many years ago, even before coming to Nigeria, Lilian now takes care of Westerhof who turned 83 on May 3.



Lilian admires the ‘stubborn’ attributes of Westerhof and lives peacefully and happily in the marriage.

Westerhof speaks highly and lovingly of Lilian. He has always had an eye for beauty and good football.



With Nations Cup bronze, silver and gold, capping them with our first ever World Cup finals appearance Westerhof remains the best coach Nigeria ever had.



He also earned Nigeria number 5 ranking in fifa World rating. It remains the best any African country has attained.



He assembled USA ’94 Eagles, the best Nigeria ever had. Many of his wards were in the team that won the Atlanta ’96 Olympic Gold medal. Kanu Nwankwo, Taribo West and some were all dropped from the USA ’94 squad and Westerhof reminded that “you are all good but on this moment you wait for your time because I’ll come back for you.”



We join millions of Nigerians to wish the man fondly called Dutchgerian well and congratulate him on his birthday.