Some nurses need to be sacked – BBNaija’s Phyna

Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Josephine Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has called out nurses in General hospitals, claiming that some of them need to be sacked and flogged.

Although she didn’t state why they deserved such treatment, the reality TV star hinted at an unpleasant experience she had to endure.

She took to her Twitter account on Tuesday to express her grievances with some General Hospitals.

Phyna added that she is ready to take on anyone who comes at her over her assertion.

“I doubt it’s all general hospitals, but I hereby say some nurses in general hospitals needs to be flogged and sacked. 80% of death in general hospitals are caused by the workers. On top this very thing I fit swear for anybody wey come for me,” she wrote.