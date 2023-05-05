5 persons killed, property destroyed in Awgbu attack – PG

By Vincent Ujumadu

FIVE persons from Awgbu, Orumba North local government area of Anambra State were killed and property valued at over N10 million lost during an attack on the community, the president general of the town, Hon Emmanuel Akidi has said.

In a statement on Sunday, Akidi said the attack had no political connotation as reported by the media.

The PG’s statement read: “On the afternoon of Wednesday, May 17, 2023, a commercial tricycle was chased into Awgbu town through Amaokpala by some commercial motorcyclists who claimed that they were armed robbers and fired series of gunshots in that axis.

“A large crowd had gathered to join those who chased them into the town. In the ensuing melee, three of the occupants were caught. The Awgbu Vigilante service was able to rescue one of them and promptly handed him over to the police.

“The crowd, which had become uncontrollable at this time, took the other two to the boundary between Awgbu and Agulu and executed them.

“Unfortunately, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, Awgbu was attacked by some hoodlums riding in keke, whom eyewitnesses say came from Awka axis. “The hoodlums set the market on fire and shot four persons dead and burnt one in his shop. There were suggestions that the Thursday night attack was linked to Tuesday’s incident and that the attackers were on a reprisal.

“This attack had no political connotation as erroneously reported. Awgbu is in mourning and does not need any other external provocation.

“We urge the Anambra State Police command to get to the root of this matter and ensure that the culprits are made to face the wrath of the law to give justice to the families of those killed.

“We also plead with the Anambra State government to come to the aid of the families of those killed and those who lost their properties in the market.”