2baba’s baby mama, Pero Adeniyi reveals new lover

Pero Adeniyi, the baby mama of music star, 2Baba has revealed her new lover.

Taking to her Instagram page to celebrate her new lover on his birthday, she lavished her partner with praise while describing him as a good man.

She shared a video of themselves in several romantic moments.

“Thank you for loving me and the kids unconditionally, against all odds you stood by me, You are and will remain the best part of me. From my heart to God’s ears, I love you forever!! Happy birthday, my own!!” Pero wrote.

The Nigerian makeup artist based in the United States is 2Baba’s most prominent baby mama.