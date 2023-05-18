Obey court order, RTEAN tells Lagos govt 

Acting Chairman of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, in Lagos State, Qudus Baresi, yesterday, urged the state government to obey the judgment of the National Industrial Court, which favoured RTEAN.

Baresi said the judgment reinstated RTEAN in Lagos, but Caretaker Committee Chairman, Sulaimon Raji, refused to comply.

The RTEAN boss, in a statement, accused a traditional ruler of using security agencies to “intimidate, harass and arrest members of RTEAN in their garages in Ikorodu, Surulere, Ojuelegba, Badagry, Epe and Awumo-Odofin, despite an existing judgement by the National Industrial Court.”

While noting that RTEAN members will remain law-abiding, even at the point of provocation, Alhaji Baresi urged the Lagos state government to look into the matter by obeying the judgement of the court.