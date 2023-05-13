13 Nigerians from Saudi Arabia expected today

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

13 Nigerians who fled from the war in Sudan to Saudi Arabia are expected in Abuja today, following the evacuation procedure by the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA.

The students were scheduled to depart Jeddah today on board Qatar Airways and are expected to arrive today at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

The spokesperson of NEMA, Manzo Ezekiel said in a statement that “the return of the 13 Nigerian students from Saudi Arabia is part of the evacuation of stranded Nigerian citizens in the war-torn Sudan by the Federal Government through NEMA and other relevant Agencies.

“These students had fled by using boats through the Red Sea into Saudi Arabia, where they sought the assistance of the Federal Government to be transported back home. Consequently, they were profiled by the Nigerian Mission in Saudi Arabia and arrangements for their safe return were made by NEMA in line with the mandates of the Agency” the statement added.

The names of the 13 Nigerian students expected back home are; Mannira Buniya, Hadiza Idi, Naima Mamuda, Hindatu Salmanu, Aminu Ibrahim, Muntari, Aliya Rabbilu, Muhammad Zubairu, Aisha Sani, Asmau Adamu Dandada, Abdulkadir Lawan Gambo, Suleiman Sani Idris and Mubarak Zakariya.