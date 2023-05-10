10th Speaker: G7 meets “Greater Majority” , to present consensus candidate

G7 aspirants for the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives has met with “Greater Majority “, with a resolved to present a consensus candidate for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

The G7 aspirants met at a parly with the “Greater Majority ” in Abuja on Saturday at Transcorp Hilton.

The G7 reiterated their commitment to work with the majority caucus in a bid to present a common front for the 10th National Assembly Speaker.

The G7 are made up of Rep. Ahmed Wase, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Reps, Rep. Aliyu Betara, Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Rep Yusuf Gagdi, Chairman, House Committee on Navy.

Others include: Rep. Sada Soli (APC-Katsina), Sani Jaji (APC-Zamfara), Miriam Onuhoa (APC-Imo) and Rep Ado Doguwa.

Sada Soli commended the caucus, while assuring them of their unalloyed support with a promised to present a consensus candidate to the Greater Majority.

Responding on behalf of the greater majority, Rep. Fred Agbedi, commended the G7 in seeing the Greater majority as partners in progress.l for the progressive growth of the 10the House of Reps

He hailed the lawmakers for maintaining sacredness of the hollowed chamber, while assuring the G7 that the caucus had not endorsed any candidate.

He promised that the greater minority would work with all members-elect of the minority to ensure that the 10th House had a speaker for all

The G7 however found the endorsement of Abbas and Kalu as an affront on their aspirations, claiming they were not consulted and such endorsement will not stand

The total number of minority in the House from the PDP, NNPP, ADC, YPP and LP is 182, while the APC has 178 members-elect, while the focus of the greater majority is to preserve the independence of the legislature.