10th NASS: Wike backs Abbas, Kalu for Speaker, Deputy Speaker

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has declared total support for Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu as Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the incoming 10th House of Representatives.

Wike, who declared support for the APC’s preferred candidates in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital on Friday, said he would work assiduously to make sure that the duo emerges victorious.

Wike spoke when the Abbas/Kalu Campaign Team visited him under the leadership of the Joint Task – 10th Assembly.

In a statement made available to Vanguard in Abuja by the Abbas Tajudeen/Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu Campaign Team, Wike assured that all the 13 members-elect from Rivers State with the exception of one were with Abbas and Kalu.

Wike also said that the 2015 scenario where members that went against their party emerged as leaders of the National Assembly would not repeat itself.

“I want to say here that I am with you fully. You know I do my things in the open. When Chinda told me that you’re coming here, I said there was no need because I am with you fully. All our members are with you, except one, who is doing something else.

“2015 won’t repeat itself. Let me tell you, I’ll leave office on Monday, and once I leave, we’ll start the campaign fully.

“I urge all of you to support Abbas. Don’t support him in the day and do something else in the night. You should support him fully.”

Wike added that the fact that a president or governor indicates interest in whom to work with as the head of the Legislature does not in any way mean total control over the Parliament.

He said even in advanced democracies, presidents indicate interest in whom to work with in the Legislature for the smooth running of government.

In his remarks, Abbas thanked Wike for his support in the last election, noting that the members-elect from Rivers State were on board with him.

He said if he emerged as Speaker, he would ensure the unity among lawmakers and stability of the House, stressing that the next administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu needed a stable parliament to perform.