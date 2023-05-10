10th NASS: Why Akpabio should be supported – Reps aspirant

Akpabio

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – To engender genuine unity in the country, Senators-elect and indeed Nigerians have been urged to support Senator Goodwill Akpabio to emerge as the Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.

Dr. Nsikak Eka, a former aspirant for the position of the House of Representatives from Akwa Ibom State on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, appealed while speaking in Jos, Plateau State.

He noted that Akpabio, who has received support from the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has “an unrivalled track record that has placed him in the proper position to keep contributing positively to national unity and development,” stressing that “those uncomfortable with Akpabio’s choice only do so to confuse Nigerians.”

Dr. Eka maintained that “With careful observations, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu did not make a mistake in settling for Akpabio to balance the political equation of the country based on the religious and geopolitical entity. The choice of Akpabio by the President-Elect and the APC has the traits to birth an administration that will foster all that is necessary to meet the demands of the people of Nigeria.”

He added; “As the President of the 10th Senate, Akpabio is distinctly separated from the pack as it relates to a proactive and empirical analysis of the situation in both tactical and strategical endpoint, where at client engagement, the situation looks hopeless. With the current situation staring the country in the face, he can conveniently remedy the situation and excellently defy all conventional strategies, as indicated by his records…”