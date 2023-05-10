10th NASS: Tinubu needs strong, versatile Speaker like Betara to succeed – Group

A Coalition of Civil Society Organisation under the aegis of Movement for Good Governance on Tuesday called on well-meaning Nigerians to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deliver dividends of democracy for the country.

The Leader of the Group, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar gave the charge during a press briefing held in Abuja, days after the inauguration of President Tinubu, tasked the outgoing Speaker, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila and other principals officers to support the Speakership hopeful, Hon Muktar Betara Aliyu whom he described as “strong and versatile to help Mr President succeed.”

Alhaji Abubakar said that the Group’s resolution was based on the assessment of all the aspirants, adding that “the only man that has the vitality and mutual understanding among the members to move things for the President.”

He said, “Tinubu-led administration deserves strong support from the legislative arm to deliver and in achieving that someone like Muktar Betara Aliyu should be the man for the job.

“We call on all other aspirants to toe the line of peace, and unity by supporting a great man, Betara and by so doing they would be supporting and working in the interest of Nigerians and for the new President to succeed.”

The group equally called on all Nigerians to give their full support for the new President’s renewed hope agenda and pray for the success of the new government.