10th NASS: Imo North Senator-elect, Ndubueze, joins race

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Senator-elect for Imo North Senatorial District, Engr. Patrick C. Ndubueze, has joined the race for the Senate Presidency of the 10th National Assembly.

This was as he also the National Working Committee NWC of his ruling All Progressives Congress APC and the over 100 Senators-elect to support his ambition.

The Imo born politician was first elected member of the Federal House of Representatives representing Okigwe Federal Constituency in Imo sate in 1992.

In the letter to the party which was sighted by our Correspondent on Sunday in Abuja, Ndubueze thanked the party leadership for the immense support availed him to emerge as its Senatorial candidate for his district.

The letter said “the Nigerian Senate has grown into an icon of national democratic trajectory and had, overtime, shown a capacity to rise and fulfil the huge expectations of Nigerians across the nation”.

“Now, in respect of current realities in this time which requires sensitive leadership in the Senate in the mould of: A focused Leadership, A Leadership that is peoples centric and A calm and supportive Leadership:

“Having been persuaded by my track record as a ranking legislator, a politician of more than 35 years standing and a personal character that has stood the test of time for integrity and commitment to the people, I, Engr. Patrick Ndubueze, being a ranking member of the National Assembly, do desire to offer myself to contest the office of the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly strongly believing in my capacity to stand in the roles of the leadership required at this time.

“Sir, I trust that you will bless my aspiration as declared with your active support through appropriate counseling, advice and networking, to ensure that this noble cause sees the light of day!

“While, I await your kind acceptance of my declaration of intent, sir, please, accept, the assurances of my esteemed regards.”

While canvassing for the support of his colleagues in a letter addressed to individual Senators-elect, Engr. Ndubueze said in the last 32 years, he has remained committed to the good cause of the Nigerian project, adding that he has been on a consultation frenzy with critical stakeholders across the length and breadth of the country to positive acclaim.

“Distinguished Senator, over the last 32 years, I have remained committed to the good cause of the Nigerian project and had always been persuaded that our sovereign advancement inclusive of the desired progressions of millions of Nigerians is better enabled through the instrumentality of appropriately engineered legislations which are superintended by a knowledgeable and motivated political head of the National Assembly who is equipped for thoroughness, moderation and a vision-driven compassion.

“It is for these reasons, and their fulfilment, Distinguished Senator, that I have decided to declare my intention to contest the office of the President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I do not treat this declaration lightly, Distinguished Senator. I, indeed, have been on a consultation frenzy with critical stakeholders across the length and breadth of our country to positive acclaim.

“This letter to your good self is in continuation of the consultations I had embarked upon, by which, I am of the hope that you will avail me a time to physically meet with you, even as I now canvass for your support and advice as we head to the day of the election of the principal officers of the National Assembly.

“While thanking you profusely for the opportunity of this engagement, Distinguished Senator, please accept my highest regards for your good self.”