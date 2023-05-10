10th NASS: Group visits Kalu, insists he is best to represent Southeast

Members of the Ndigboamaka Progressives Market Association consisting of all market unions in Lagos, Nigeria yesterday paid a courtesy call on Hon Benjamin Kalu, member representing Bende Federal Constituency and the APC Consensus Candidate for the Office of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Reps.

The Association which is made up mostly of southeasterners across the various markets in Lagos State stated that they had come all the way to honour the outstanding lawmaker who has continuously represented the interests of the SouthEast and NdiIgbo excellently, a reason why his emergence as the ruling party’s choice Deputy Speaker was justified.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the President Hon. Comr. Chinedu Ukatu added that they are proud of the representative and his numerous achievements in the Nigerian legislature. They appreciated him for stepping in to quench the chaos that loomed in Lagos after the elections saving many lives.

While inquiring from the lawmaker while he decided to step down from the Speakership race as he was very qualified for the office, they also stated that they were willing to support whatever decision he has taken.

They further thanked the All Progressives Congress (APC) for zoning the Office of the Deputy Speaker to the South East and micro zoning to Rep. Kalu adding that he is a man of competence and capacity who will surely deliver on the job. They assured the lawmaker that the Southeast Business Community in would always support him.

The Association seized the opportunity to announce that they have officially made him the organization’s patron in Lagos State reassuring him of the unwavering support to the next administration.

Responding, Honorable Kalu appreciated them for coming all the way from Lagos to pay him such a courtesy visit, he emphasized that the Office of the Deputy Speaker is one that will serve the entire SouthEast geo-political zone not just his state or constituency. He assured them of his knowledge of the problems affecting the region and his commitment to proffering possible solutions to them.