10th NASS: Giving North-Central anything less than presiding officer unjust — Gagdi

Soni Daniel

Front line aspirant for the Speaker of the 10th Assembly and Chairman of the House Committee on Navy, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Gagdi (Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency) has declared that only a presiding officer position in the 10th Assembly will be fair compensation to the region in light of the consistent delivery of votes to the APC.

He said: “The North-Central region is critical to the electoral coalition of the All Progressives Congress and we will not be ignored. What is happening now is the beginning of a negative trail of extracting votes for the region but neglecting us when it comes to issues of political equity. If we accept it, this will not be the end but the beginning.

“I am aware that some people have said that the North-Central should accept this and wait to be compensated but executive appointments. I completely reject this defeatist recommendation. There are six constitutional political offices in the Federal Government; the President and Vice President, Senate President and Deputy, and the Speaker and Deputy. There is no good argument in favour of denying the North Central one of these positions. And there is no good argument for giving two of these to any one zone.

What is happening now is an attempt to victimise one section of the country to favour the private ambition of a few people. There is no justice there, no equity and we must reject it without apology.

“The Party, or some people within the party have caused this mistake to be made but it us not yet a fatal mistake. We can recover from it. All it takes is for men and women of goodwill and good conscience to set aside ego, accept that an error was made and correct the mistake. The ability to retreat from error and correct course is a sign of leadership and sportsmanship. This is what the party and the country needs now; leadership and statesmanship.”