$1.2bn Zungeru Hydro begins 700MW supply to National Grid – Power Minister

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The 700 Megawatts capacity Zungeru Hydro Power plant which was constructed at the cost of $1.2 billion has being connected to the National Grid System, the Minister of Power, Engr Abubakar Aliyu has disclosed.

Engr. Aliyu who disclosed at a valedictory session organised for him and the Minister of State Power, Mr. Goddy Jedy-Agba, after two days of test run, the plant has begun supply to the grid.

While expressing optimism that the power is primed for growth, he pointed out that a solid structure has been laid by the outgoing Buhari’s administration.

He noted that progress has been made, adding: “today the Zungeru Hydro Electric Power Plant has become a reality. We have today joined the grid with 700MW. The testing started last night and the information reaching us is that the 700MW has gone on the grid.

“The Kashimbilla Electric project which is a joint project with the Ministry of Water Resources has also been completed. The line bring electricity to Yendev in Benue State, over 240km is also completed and commissioned”.

On the Siemens Power Project, the Minister said significant progress has been made with the installation of two mega transformers ongoing.

He observed that when he arrived at the Ministry in 2021, he met the Siemens project “almost at standstill and so with the collaboration of other players, we were able to get it moving again. Today one of the transformers is in Ajah, Lagos. We have just cleared the mobile substation, which is a massive infrastructure. We have ten of them”.

While calling for patience, he noted building up of power infrastructures takes a lot of time, including going through a stringent procurement process.

He noted that working with the Minister of State, they have been able to streamline activities in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, NESI, compared to the disjointed process they met.

On his part, the Mr. Jedy-Agba noted that the industry is better placed for growth, adding that a lot of industrial disputes have been resolved.