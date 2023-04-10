Yul Edochie deletes Instagram photos of second wife Judy, son

Yul Edochie

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has deleted many of his Instagram photos and videos, including those belonging to his second wife Judy Austin shared over the past year.

The actor also removed the post he made in April 2022 to announce that he had a new son and a second wife.

Meanwhile, the Nollywood star still has photos of his first wife May Yul Edochie and also spared the picture of him and his father.

Other posts he shared celebrating Judy, including the one he posted on her birthday in January 2023, have been deleted.

Even videos Yul shared to promote movies by him and Judy have been deleted or archived.

The removal of these photos happened weeks after Yul’s first son with his first wife May died.