‘You’re not my pastor,’ Ayra Starr slams those criticizing her dress style

By Efosa Taiwo

Nigerian songstress, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has slammed critics of her fashion sense.

The “Bloody Samaritan” crooner has always come under heavy scrutiny from social media users over her skimpy dresses.

However, in a recent interview with Kiss FM, London, Ayra Starr said her critics don’t have the right to tell her what to wear.

The singer said since they are not her pastor, mother; or Jesus, they should keep their opinion to themselves.

She said: “You are not my pastor, you are not Jesus, you are not my mother, so keep it to yourself. I don’t wanna know. I don’t give a damn.”