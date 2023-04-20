Young Nigerian crypto enthusiast wins Yellow Card’s $30,000 prize money

By Prince Osuagwu & Chukwuebuka Nkwocha

A young Nigerian, Julian Oti, has won one whole Bitcoin, currently valued at over $30,000, in the “A Whole in your Wallet” global campaign thrown up by Pan-African fintech company, Yellow Card.

Yellow Card is Africa’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, offering traders a seamless and simple way to make smart money moves. The exchange enables users to trade Bitcoin and other coins at the best rates, promoting financial inclusion and education on the continent.

The campaign, which ran from February to April 2023, aimed to give Yellow Card users a soft landing following a rollercoaster in 2022 and a prolonged bear market in 2023. It also sought to empower Cryptocurrency enthusiasts and facilitate their journey to financial freedom through smart trading choices and money moves.

Commenting on his journey with cryptocurrency Oti said “I started trading cryptocurrency in 2016, but got on the Yellow Card App last year. I was attracted to the platform’s trading rates and its user friendliness. Last month after getting a message from Yellow Card about the Whole in Your Wallet campaign, I decided to participate in the competition. I increased the frequency of my transactions on the platform and to my surprise I was announced the winner at the end of the campaign”.

The Yellow Card “A Whole in Your Wallet” Campaign was created to address the effect of the market landscape on everyday crypto users, especially in light of the global economic and crypto outlook for 2023. Experts have predicted “tougher times” and a prolonged bear market, and Yellow Card understands the need to give back to its users during these times.

The campaign encouraged users to carry out $10 worth of transactions daily on the exchange platform in order to stand a chance to win the grand prize of one whole Bitcoin at the end of the campaign, or $250 worth of cryptocurrency every week. The winner was selected via a transparent lucky draw format, witnessed and audited by an independent legal partner, Legalese, on April 4th, 2023.

Yellow Card’s Regional Marketing Manager for West Africa, Rachael Akalia, described the campaign as “giving away a WHOLE bitcoin to fix the “HOLES” in the pocket of Crypto users after a turbulent 2022″. She also noted that the campaign aimed to build a community of crypto enthusiasts and assist them in reaching their goal of gaining financial freedom. Yellow Card believes that by giving away one whole Bitcoin, they are not only inspiring hope but also fixing the “HOLES” in the pockets of their users.

Yello Card raised the largest Series A round for any African crypto company in 2021, and also secured $40m in series B funding round in September 2023 – bringing the total raised to $57M.

With the audacious move to give away over $30,000 worth of crypto in a recovering market, Yellow Card has shown its commitment to its users. The global crypto market capitalization has crossed more than a $1 trillion market, supported by high and stable trading volumes. Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, has crossed $30,000 for the first time since June 2022. Despite the bearish predictions about the Crypto market, Yellow Card remains optimistic about the future and is committed to empowering its users with the tools and resources they need to succeed.