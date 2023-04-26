World Malaria Day: Firms partner to end malaria in vulnerable communities 

…distribute anti-malaria items to residents

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

In an effort to bring an end to the malaria scourge, Itel and Amatem Softgel, have offered residents of the Ajegunle area in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area, LGA, free malaria tests, malaria drugs, and mosquito nets, while educating them on the prevention of malaria.

The firms joined the rest of the world to commemorate this year’s edition of ‘World Malaria Day,’ with the theme: “Time To Deliver Zero Malaria: Invest, Innovate, Implement”, with a particular focus on the implementation of the strategy to reach marginalized communities.

The partners, visited Dustbin Estate, Ajegunle, Lagos, yesterday, where they offered the items to over 500 vulnerable residents.

Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, events and partnership, iTel, Taiwo Abdulahi, explained why they chose to visit one of the identified communities, saying they are vulnerable to malaria considering the environment.

“If you look around you see canal, toilet, animal staying with them, shanties, and a terrible refuse disposal system. And you know that mosquito thrives in dirty places.

“That is why we choose to be here. We had suggestions of many places, but when we got here, we realized that they are more vulnerable to malaria itself and they needed our help.”

Explaining their partnership, Itel boss said, “While we are giving them mosquito nets, Amatem is giving malaria drugs to the people who are positive to malaria currently”.

According to her, they decided to mark this year’s malaria day with the community because of their market strategy.

“We are for the mass market. We believe that people staying here are our people. So this is a way of appreciating them as customers.

“Our 2023 World Malaria CSR is to join the fight against malaria, and we hope that we will be able to help people go through malaria-free life,” she stated.\