Wike confirms Tinubu ‘ll inaugurate flyover, court projects in Rivers

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

ASIWAJU Bola Ahmed Tinubu, 2023 President-elect, will next week unveil the Rumuola-Rumuokwuta Flyover and Magistrates Court, two more major projects just completed by the Rivers State Government in Port Harcourt.

Governor Nyesom Wike who disclosed this Wednesday during inspection of both projects noted that Tinubu would be Special Guest to Rivers State in a two-day, May 3rd and 4th, official visit.

The Rivers governor said, “We are expecting the President-elect 3rd and 4th of next month to commission the 12th flyover and the Magistrates Court building.

“We had invited presidential candidates of other parties like Labour, NNPP (New Nigeria Peoples Party). They all came and commissioned projects, and we did say to him (President-elect) that after the elections we are going to invite him to commission projects too.

“Rivers people will attest that we have given our best and we thank God and give Him the glory that it has turned out this way. We are extremely happy and we can beat our chests, go home satisfied that we have not disappointed our people.”

On activities to mark the inauguration of the incoming Rivers Government, Wike hinted several projects including the Intelligence Centre in Rumueprikom, remodelled Prof. Kesley Harrison and Dental and Maxillofacial hospitals among others have been lined up for the inauguration.

“Remember when the IGP (Inspector General of Police) came last time to commission the Intelligence Centre (Port Harcourt), we did promise him that we are going to build another Intelligence Centre. As I speak to you now, that centre is ready. Some other projects are the Kesley Harrison hospital”, he emphasised.