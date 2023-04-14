Why we’re switching channel on GOtv — WapTV boss

Wole Adenuga

By Ben Njoku

WapTV, Nigeria’s foremost family entertainment Channel is poised to change its location on GOtv decoders from Channel 102, to Channel 129 as from Wednesday, April 19.

This channel number change is in line with GOtv’s ongoing efforts to regroup all channels according to their different genres and contents, thereby enhancing channel discovery and improving navigation for GOtv subscribers.

According to Wole Adenuga, Managing Director, wapTV, “This is a welcome development; we are always in support of the decisions taken by the satellite TV platforms we are on, due to the win-win benefits.

“We are embarking on several strategic methods to inform our millions of viewers about this change from channel 102 to channel 129.”

Launched in 2012, wapTV is a 24-hour TV Channel showing the best TV Dramas, Comedy Series, Nigerian Movies (English, Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa), among others.