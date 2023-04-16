Why we nullified Binani’s declaration as Adamawa Gov-elect – INEC

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has declared as null and void, the purported declaration of the All Progressives Congress APC Governorship Candidate in Adamawa state, Aisha Dahiru Binani by the state Resident Electoral Commissioner REC as duly elected.

According to the commission, the REC has no such powers as only the Returning Officer for the election is constitutionally mandated to make returns.

Besides, the commission said the election had not been concluded when the said illegal declaration was made.

Consequently, INEC has summoned the REC and all other officials involved in the incident to its headquarters in Abuja.

National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education at the commission, Mr Festus Okoye confirmed the development in Sunday afternoon and promised to provide further details on the matter.

Okoye said; “The attention of the Commission has been drawn to a purported declaration of winner in the Adamawa Governorship election by the Resident Electoral Commissioner REC even when the process has clearly not been concluded.

“The action of the REC is a usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer. It is null, void and of no effect. Consequently, the collation of results of the supplementary election is hereby suspended.

“The REC, Returning Officer and all involved are hereby invited to the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja immediately”.