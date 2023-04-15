Why we can’t ban ‘Gangs of Lagos’ — NFVCB

By Benjamin Njoku

Following the controversies that have trailed the movie, “Gangs of Lagos”, since it was released on Amazon Prime Video, the National Film and Video Censors Board, NFVCB, has explained why they cannot ban it.

The Executive Director and CEO of the regulatory body, Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, said the board can’t take any action against the movie for now.

According to him, the NFVCB has no legal backing to regulate what is being exhibited on the online platform.

Alhaji Thomas made this known in a telephone chat with Vanguard yesterday.

He regretted that regulating online platform poses a lot of difficulties since it’s not part of the mandate of the Board.

“Have you seen the movie in any cinema house or being exhibited in any open space? Our job does not cover regulating online platforms.

“I don’t know why people are referring to the Censors Board to take action. We have a bill before the National Assembly seeking to empower the Board to regulate online platforms and any other platforms where movies are exhibited.

“Online platform is difficult to regulate and it’s not part of our mandate,” Alhaji Thomas explained.

His explanation became necessary as Lagos indigenes, on the platform of Isale Eko Descendants’ Union (IDU) recently petitioned the Censors Board over alleged defamation of their community and Eyo masquerade in the ‘Gangs of Lagos’ film.

Lagos State Government, on its part, described the movie as a cultural misrepresentation as well as portraying the culture of the state in a derogatory manner.

According to the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, the Ministry, being the regulatory body and custodian of the culture of Lagos State, viewed the film as a mockery of the heritage of Lagos.

Co-produced by Kemi Lala Akindoju and Jade Osiberu, ‘Gangs of Lagos’ was released on Amazon Prime Video, an online platform on April 7.

It featured the likes of Tobi Bakare, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Chike Osebuka, Chioma Chukwuka, Olarotimi Fakunle, Chioma Chukwuka, Bimbo Ademoye.

Other stars of the hit movie are Iyabo Ojo, Zlatan, Debo “Mr Maraconi” Adedayo, Yhemolee, Pasuma, Toyin Abraham, Tayo Faniran, Damilola Ogunsi, Funke Williams, among others.