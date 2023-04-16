Why Islam forbids keeping statues, idols at homes

Imam Salaudeen Olanrewaju, the Chief Missioner of Igbomina, Ekiti Muslim Forum (IEMF), has advised Muslim adherents to avoid keeping statues and idols in their homes as it is forbidden.

Giving the advice on Sunday in Ilorin while delivering the Annual Ramadan Lecture of the association, Olanrewaju explained that Islam reject placing graven images at homes or at worship places.

He added that Muslims who keep pictures should be mindful not to attach any attributes of Allah towards such and deitifying them in any form.

The Imam also warned against any act of idolatory or associating partners with Almighty Allah, saying it is an unforgivable offence, except when people turn towards Allah seeking forgiveness.

He underscored the need for constant seeking of forgiveness from Allah, adding that He loves to forgive his servants who turns towards Him always.

Olanrewaju also warned against spilling of blood, adding that Allah is aware of all that is going on and man will account for all actions in this world.

He therefore enjoined Muslims to live exemplary life as dictated and exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

Speaking, Imam Ali Bello, the Vice Missioner of the association, also admonished the faithful to reach out to the less privileged and needy with their wealth.

He emphasised on the need for the Muslim communities to be responsible for the welfare of their preachers and clerics too.

Alhaji Nasiru Ibrahim, the President of IEMF, expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for the success of the 2023 Annual Ramadan Lecture, saying that it has afforded fellowship and unity amongst members.

He enjoined Muslims to abide by the message of Ramadan, dedicate their lives to Allah and serve humanity according to the dictates of Islam.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that sidelines of the programme includes distribution of Ramadan food items to Muslims and the needy.