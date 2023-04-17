Why Aviation Union Strike action unnecessary, displeasing—FG

Aviation unions give FG 15 days ultimatum to halt airports concession

…appeals to aviation workers to halt strike

By Ezra Ukanwa

FOLLOWING the commencement of a two-day strike action by Nigerian aviation workers, the Federal Government, on Monday, described the move as unnecessary and unfounded despite its efforts at meeting the various demands of the workers.

Sirika stated this in a statement, signed by the Ministry’s Head, of Press and Public Affairs, Odutayo Oluseyi, and made available to pressmen, in Abuja.

Calling for an end to the strike action, Sirika said that the reasons for the strike were issues that ordinarily should not have amounted to disrupting flight operations and inflicting hardship on the citizens, among others.

According to him, the Ministry of Aviation has expressed her displeasure at the ongoing warning strike by the Aviation Unions in spite of efforts at meeting the demands of the workers.

“The strike is unnecessary as it will increase the hardship on our citizens, affect flight schedules, lead to economic losses and negatively impact our rating globally. On the grievances prompting the strike by the Unions, these are issues that should not lead to strike”, he added.

Specifically, Sirika said the Ministry’s move to demolish certain buildings hindering the runway would be beneficial to the general public, adding that if there were any wranglings, it would be best resolved internally.

Among other things, Sirika, while maintaining this stand on the concession of airports, pointed out that the moves taken so far were part of efforts to improve infrastructures, make the country’s airports economically viable, and meet with global standards.

He said: “It should be noted that the planned demolition of certain buildings obstructing the runway is in the public interest and an administrative issue that can be sorted in-house. The Unions should have met with the management of Agencies for alternative accommodation to all affected offices before going ahead with the strike.

“On the Concession of airports, the Unions are aware of global practices and for the Aviation industry in Nigeria to be the hub in Africa, the concession is the way to improve infrastructure and make our airports economically viable as this is without loss of jobs.

“On Conditions of Service in some of the Agencies, it is work in progress. The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission is already carrying out assessments and will soon conclude.

“The Unions should also note, if they are not already aware, that consequential adjustment of the minimum wage has been finalized and about to be paid anytime soon. We have always conveyed this information in the several conversations and meetings held with the Unions.”

He stressed that the Management of the Ministry of Aviation is open to continuous engagement with the Unions to improve their welfare, adding that engagements can only be done in an atmosphere of peace and mutual respect.

Reiterating the need to call off the strike, Sirika, any action that would lead to breakdown of law and order in the airports would be seriously addressed.