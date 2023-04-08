Why 2023 Global Terrorism Report says Nigeria is getting safer — Ogunsanwo

By Agbonkhese Oboh

A renowned data analyst and Founder of Leadership-by-Data, Babajide Ogunsanwo, has said Nigeria’s positive security score from the global institute for economics and peace/ vision of humanity is due to several factors.

The primary reason for Nigeria receiving its best security score in a dozen years, Ogunsanwo said, is due to the impact of an effective collaboration between the current service chiefs in reducing attacks from Boko Haram in Nigeria’s North-East region, especially in Borno State.

He said: “The current service chiefs were appointed in 2021 and have used a non-text book approach to fight the terrorists.

“Though Nigeria is at its safest in more than 10 years, if the country loses focus, the good news can quickly turn sour.

“Kidnapping for ransom may skyrocket if socio-political tensions get worse.”

While speaking on Channels TV recently, Ogunsanwo disclosed that the 2023 Global Terrorism Index released by Vision of humanity, the leading institute that tracks terrorism incidents and deaths due to terrorism, shows a comprehensive assessment of global terrorism attacks in Nigeria and other countries in the world.

According to the report, there were 120 terrorism cases (incidents) in Nigeria in 2022 compared to 214 cases recorded in 2021.

It has been more than twelve years since Nigeria last recorded such progress, he noted.