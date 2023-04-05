What Trump’s attorney said about him after arraignment

Donald Trump’s attorney Todd Blanche, after his arraignment, said the former president was “frustrated” and “upset.”

Blanche stated this while speaking to the media outside the court after the arraignment on Tuesday.

Blanche accused the prosecutor in this case of turning a “completely political issue” into a “political prosecution.”

He said, “It’s not a good day … I don’t expect this to happen in this country. You don’t expect this to happen … to somebody who was the president of the United States.”

The former president attorney referred to the indictment as “boilerplate” and claimed it “doesn’t allege any federal crime and state crime that’s been violated.”

On the charges against Trump, Blanche said “we’re going to fight it, fight it hard.”

Recall that Trump was appeared before a New York court where he pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal counts stemming from hush-money paid to a porn star before the 2016 election.

Trump was seen exiting the building and making his way to a waiting motorcade, just over two hours after arriving at the Manhattan court complex for the historic hearing.

Meanwhile, the former US President on Tuesday pleaded not guilty inside a packed New York courtroom as he became the first American president to be arrested on criminal charges, which have already upended the 2024 White House campaign.

With a stern glare to waiting press, the 76-year-old former president walked into a Manhattan courtroom for the historic hearing where he was officially slapped with 34 criminal counts.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges, which reportedly include the felony of conspiracy and stem from hush money paid to a former porn star during the tycoon’s 2016 election campaign, to keep quiet over an alleged affair.

Trump was expected to speak at length later including at a campaign-style event after the native New Yorker flies back to his estate in Florida.

In a spectacle playing out on live television — with rival protesters rallying outside — the hearing marked a watershed moment for the US criminal and political system the year before an election in which Trump leads the race to be the Republican nominee.

“Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME,” Trump posted on his Truth Social app as he headed to the courthouse from Trump Tower, where he spent the night before the hearing.