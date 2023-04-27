What I’ll do to ladies who make videos in my house – Singer, Chike

Popular Nigerian singer, Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka, professionally known as Chike, has expressed his displeasure with ladies who come over to his house and make videos.

According to the singer, ladies who do that in his house, he won’t invite over again.

The ‘Boo of the booless’ crooner disclosed this while featuring as a guest on the latest episode of the Echoo Room audiovisual podcast hosted by Quincy Jonze.

The singer said he always appeals to ladies politely not to use their phones to record or snap whenever they are in his house but most times they go against the rule when he is not around.

He added that he might have to start asking ladies to drop their phones at the door before entering his house.

Chike said, “See, we are all human beings and we have considerations. I politely try to say ‘Oh! Please, don’t make videos. But guess what, 99 per cent of time, they still do. They just do it when you are not there. So, it’s very annoying. What will I do? I just won’t have you over again.