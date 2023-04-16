We’re revolutionizing interior design industry in Nigeria – Harrison, Soniminnovations CEO

Soniminnovations has continued to lead the lines in construction, interior architecture and design in Nigeria.

While marking 5 years of operation recently, the head of management, Dr Harrison Imonikhein, in an official release stated that the brand is focused on learning and improving in its areas of expertise.

“The infantile years of 2019 and 2020 saw Sonim introduced to the city of Abuja with the sole aim of capturing the minds of prospects with jaw-dropping interior and exterior designs”, he stated in the release.

“Despite the effects of Covid, Soniminnovations recorded exceptional growth rates especially as prospects having been forced to remain indoors saw the necessity of creating a home atmosphere with the clear intention for functionality, innovation and reliability while considering the psychological effects of a beautiful home”.

By 2021, Soniminnovations moved from a sole proprietorship configuration headed by Dr. Imonikhe Igamohai Harrison to a formation of professionals trained in the art and science of Real Estate Development.

With the leadership of Dr. Harrison Imonikhe, Soniminnovations has grown from the designing of Interior and exterior homes into designing, building, and development of commercial and residential edifices to the pleasure of many clients.

Soniminnovations presently has built over thirty (30)units of houses in Abuja and designed a little over sixty (60) homes cut across Nigeria.

As of 2022, Soniminnovations signed two partnerships normally regarded as “Joint Venture” in the Real Estate Parlance where Sonim was able to build apartment buildings for residential use.

Adding on the brand’s recent innovation and achievements, Dr Harrison said: “Today, Sonim can pride itself as having premium expertise in Interior Architecture and Design, Construction of Residential and Commercial Buildings and extraordinarily proficient in the aforementioned services”.

“The first three months of 2023 are in the books, and the quarter generated a lot of investment opportunities. As a growing commercial and residential real estate firm, we remained intentional about cheering a progressive outlook to the whole idea and concept of Real Estate investing and development. 2023 has indeed been a crucial year as the firm has been able to add to its areas of expertise smart home automation and the art of Luxury finishing”.

“At Soniminnovations we know the value in learning and would never stop to seek and acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to make our prospects satisfied”

“Our journey is “Towards Excellence” of which you can be a part of. As you work into any of our office spaces, Be assured you have arrived home and as such, be confident, comfortable and relaxed because, we have got you covered”, he added.