We’re ready to deploy electronic call-up system for Lekki Port – TTP MD

Jama Onwubuariri, the Co-founder and Managing Director of Trucks Transit Parks Ltd, the Company responsible for the proprietary technology, Eto, used for the scheduling and movement of trucks in and out of the Apapa and Tincan Island Ports, in reaction to recent news about the truck traffic brewing in the Lekki-Epe axis has reaffirmed that his company is ready to deploy the call-up technology for the Lekki deep sea port.

In his words, Onwubuariri said, “the electronic call-up system has had tremendous success in managing truck traffic in the Apapa and Tincan Island ports, and we are ready to deploy it at the Lekki Epe port. “Our technology, Eto has proven to be effective in easing traffic and promoting efficiency in the movement of cargo in and out of the ports. We are confident that similar success can be replicated in the Lekki Epe axis should the call-up system be introduced”.

Speaking on the ongoing engagement with the Nigerian Ports Authority and the Lagos State Government, Onwubuariri said “We’re in deep engagements with the NPA, LASG and other relevant stakeholders to ensure adequate planning and arrangement are made. As soon as approvals are given, in line with our operating agreement with the NPA, our team is set to deploy the technology immediately.

“We’re confident that when the electronic call-up system is implemented in the Lekki-Epe axis, the concerns over traffic that residents and businesses are currently expressing will be eradicated to the barest minimum. As always, we will also work with security agencies to ensure free flow of traffic within the axis and to make sure trucks don’t park indiscriminately on the roads”, Onwubuariri added.

“The electronic call-up system, which was deployed about two years ago at the Apapa and Tincan Island ports, has resulted in a significant reduction in traffic along these port corridors and revived business and residential life in the axis. Concerned citizens have expressed conviction that this technology will be equally effective in the Lekki Epe port and contribute to the growth and development of the region.

“The Lekki Epe Port is expected to play a significant role in the economic development of Nigeria, as it is strategically located to serve as a gateway to the West African sub-region. However, the build-up of truck traffic around the port has already become a cause for concern. The deployment of the electronic call-up system is expected to help mitigate these concerns and promote the smooth and efficient flow of goods in and out of the port.”